Kate Garraway admits son Bill was 'emotional' at incredible birthday party The Good Morning Britain star has revealed all about the celebrations

Kate Garraway has admitted that her son Bill was a bit "emotional" at his birthday party at the weekend – and revealed that he still has a further three celebrations to go! "Bill absolutely loved it!" the Good Morning Britain star said of her little boy on Monday's show. "He was completely overwhelmed. He was emotional too, of course, but I said were going to do it all again when dad gets back."

MORE: Kate Garraway transforms her house to host epic birthday party for son Billy

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway opens up about son Bill's birthday party

"And he's got three more events to come!" her co-star Ben Shephard remarked. "Yeah, he's got my mum and dad – Granny and Papa birthday – Grandma and Grandpa birthday, and then we're seeing Claire and Vicky and some other little friends," Kate shared.

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals her son's epic birthday party was nearly ruined after disaster struck

Bill welcomed some very special guests to his 11th birthday party on Saturday – Roman Kemp – Kate's I'm A Celebrity campmate – and his dad, Martin. Kate explained: "Global Smooth radio provided an extraordinary cake, delivered by Roman Kemp and Martin Kemp!" "So you had Martin Kemp from Spandau Ballet singing Happy Birthday to Bill?" Ben asked. "It was extraordinary," Kate replied. "And there was a good old Nerf war, and a fantastic camp out in the garden in a huge tent," she explained as footage from the party played.

WATCH: Roman Kemp is a special guest at birthday party for Kate Garraway's son

"And Roman's actually come in his jungle outfit as well," Ben added. "He got a little bit of a blasting on social media, saying 'Let it go, Roman'," Kate shared. "But actually, to be fair to him, he did it for fun!"

MORE: Kate Garraway shares important new update on husband Derek Draper

Kate previously admitted on Instagram that she had been "nervous" about Bill's birthday celebrations due to the fact that her husband Derek still fighting for his life in hospital. But she revealed she had an "incredible team of planners" to help her, led by close friend Myleene Klass, her partner Simon Motson and her three children, Apollo, Hero and Ava.

Kate's husband Derek Draper is still fighting for his life in hospital

"So I was super nervous about Bill's birthday this year - we usually have a family do with grandparents & a few of his friends but obviously this not possible. So we are seeing grandparents separately but wanted to do something for him & his mates in the garden," she wrote.

MORE: Inside GMB host Kate Garraway's house and garden sanctuary in north London

"Derek is so brilliant at this, organising treasure hunts & boys own adventures so mentioned to @myleeneklass really didn't want to let Bill down & did she know anyone with a tent we could borrow in case it was wet. Little did I know what I was unleashing! She is in her element! At 8.30 this morning she arrived with Apollo in tow to supervise the brilliant @sleepyteepeeuk to set up the most amazing jungle camp ever!!!"