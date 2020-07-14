Kate Garraway has updated fans on the condition of her husband Derek Draper. Returning for her second day back at work on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Kate shared the happy news that she might be able to go and visit her spouse in hospital following her appearance, and also revealed that the nurses were putting GMB on for Derek to listen to.

It comes after Kate took to Instagram on Monday to reflect on her return to the show, and shared some more positive news about her spouse. The 53-year-old posted a snapshot taken on the set of the ITV programme, showing her posing behind her desk alongside co-star and friend Ben Shephard.

She wrote: "Well I survived my 1st day back without crashing the show thanks to the brilliant @benshephardofficial, the whole wonderful @gmb team & all of YOUR patience!! Thanks so much for your incredibly kind messages. Means such a lot. Derek had a stable day too so [fingers crossed]. See you at 6 a.m tomorrow xxx."

Derek has been in a critical condition in hospital since March, after contracting coronavirus. After being urged by doctors to find a "normal" work-life routine, Kate decided to return to GMB – much to the delight of viewers and her colleagues.

Ben, 45, was among those celebrating on Monday. He shared a sweet behind-the-scenes snap ahead of the show, tweeting: "She's back! New nails, longer lashes and blonder than ever - ahhhh it wonderful to have @kategarraway back! #katesback."

Kate's long-awaited return comes shortly after she appeared on GMB to talk about Derek's condition with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid. During the interview, the mother-of-two revealed that doctors told her not to put her "life on hold" as Derek remains verbally unresponsive and warned her that he could persist in his current state for an unknown period of time.

Kate also took the time to thank her co-stars for their unwavering support during such a difficult time. Piers told her: "Even in the darkest times, the incredible strength you've had - honestly it's so inspiring. You've somehow held it together."