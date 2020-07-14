Following her sensational return to Good Morning Britain on Monday, Piers Morgan was among the many celebrities who has applauded Kate Garraway.

The GMB star, who is stepping in for Piers and Susanna Reid, had been absent from the show for four months in order to take care of her two children as her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital. The 52-year-old was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus in March and was put into a coma by doctors.

WATCH: Kate Garraway reunites with Ben Shephard on GMB

After completing her first show with co-host Ben Shephard, GMB's Piers took to Twitter to congratulate his colleague. "I heard you were fabulous! Welcome back Kate. X," he tweeted.

Kate decided to return to GMB after she was urged by doctors to find a "normal" work-life routine. They told her not to put her "life on hold" as Derek remains verbally unresponsive and warned her that he could persist in his current state for an unknown period of time.

Kate's husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since March

"Well I survived my first day back without crashing the show thanks to the brilliant @benshephardofficial, the whole wonderful @gmb team and all of YOUR patience," Kate later told her followers. "Thanks so much for your incredibly kind messages. Means such a lot. Derek had a stable day too so… See you at 6am tomorrow xxx."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, Kate revealed that she might be able to go and visit her spouse in hospital following her appearance, and also revealed that the nurses were putting GMB on for Derek to listen to.

"I might be able to go and visit Derek today," she told viewers. "In fact the nurses are going to put GMB on for him - they have a TV - and they're going to put it on for him this morning."

