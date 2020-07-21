Candice Brown confirms split from husband Liam after two years of marriage The Great British Bake Off winner confirmed the news to HELLO!

Following reports that Candice Brown and her husband, Liam Macauley, have parted ways after two years of marriage, the Great British Bake Off winner has now confirmed the news to HELLO!.

In a short statement, she said: "Liam and I split earlier this year. It is a very sad time for both of us."

According to reports, Liam has now moved out of their pub home, The Green Man, in Milton Keynes. Candice previously opened up about running the pub with her brother, Ben, saying: "Sometimes people do recognise me and look shocked when I deliver their puddings personally. "I don't shy away from hard work, and I never wanted to just lend my name to this and then disappear.

Candice and Liam have split after nearly two years of marriage

"This is completely natural for me, to live above a pub, more so than to live in a house. I love it. It’s a beautiful little flat and we've made it cosy and our own."

The pair tied the knot in 2018

The pair tied the knot back in September 2018 at Château de Varennes in Burgundy. Speaking about their outdoor wedding at the time, Candice said: "We always said we wanted to have our wedding outdoors and, because of Liam’s job, it seemed special to us to be surrounded by trees. Walking with my dad from the main house down the pathway and across the grass to where Liam was waiting under the trees was magical."

Candice is perhaps best known for winning the seventh series of Bake Off back in 2016. She also starred in Dancing on Ice back in 2018, and has previously appeared on Celebrity Mastermind and The Great Year New's Bake Off.