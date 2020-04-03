Matt Lucas has revealed that he had one of Noel Fielding's dream to thank for being offered the Great British Bake Off role - wow! Chatting to The Sun, the new presenter, who will be taking over from Sandi Toksvig, explained: "He suddenly dreamed that I was stood there alongside him in the Bake Off tent and we were making each other laugh."

Matt will be replacing Sandi

The comedian continued: "So when he woke up he got in touch with the producers and said he wanted me on board." He added that because they had to keep the news under wraps, in his audition he had to ask people about gardening instead. He explained: "The problem was they thought I was a gardening expert and began asking questions, and I don't know anything about gardening. I don't even have a garden, so they probably saw through me very quickly!"

The most recent episode of Bake Off erupted into chaos when celebrity baker Joe Sugg fainted after cutting his finger. He then passed out on the floor of the Bake Off tent, and a paramedic checked up on him. However, luckily the YouTuber was still able to complete the show, and ended up winning Star Baker! Alex Jones also scored an injury after she cut her hand with some glass. At the time, she said: "I'm saying, 'I'm absolutely fine' before realising there’s a massive shard of glass sticking out of my hand! I had to go straight off to the paramedic for stitches." She also revealed that she wouldn't let the paramedic use anaesthetic as she wanted to return to the Bake Off tent and finish the task. She recalled: "He said, 'I’m just going to put in the anaesthetic' and I was like, 'No, there’s no time for that, I have a showstopper to make, just do it!'"

