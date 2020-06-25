GBBO star Candice Brown rocks a sweet summer dress as she bakes up a surprise The Great British Bake Off winner's floral dress is just £28 in the ASOS sale

Between summer being here (finally!) and lockdown restrictions being eased, we’re definitely thinking about some fabulous warm-weather fashion. And Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown apparently has the same idea, rocking a VERY cute summer dress from ASOS on social media.

Against a kitchen backdrop in the photo posted on Instagram, the culinary star showed off a beautiful citrus cake and hinted that there's would be more to come. "Cake makes me smile. So needed to be back in the kitchen doing what I love. Can't wait for you to see," Candice wrote alongside the pic.

Candice shared she's back in the kitchen baking – but her sweet floral ASOS dress also captured our attention

We couldn't wait to discover what Candice has in store, but we have to admit our eyes were also drawn to her sweet frock, a mini wrap dress in a pink and blue on black floral motif. The poplin ASOS Design dress she's wearing is currently on sale for 20 percent off, cut to a £28 price tag.

The poplin dress with a wrap style and puffed sleeves is a great summer buy

ASOS DESIGN floral print dress, £35 £28, ASOS

In August, Candice, who won the TV baking competition in 2016 and currently runs her own pub, the Green Man in Eversholt, Bedfordshire, with her brother Ben, told HELLO! how her passion baking is still as strong as ever.

"It was my happy place, and it still is my happy place," she told us. "Baking is the one thing I feel natural and good at, and can get completely absorbed in."

