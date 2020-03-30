Joe Sugg faints on Great British Bake Off after scoring gruesome injury 

Joe Sugg terrified the crew of The Great British Bake Off after fainting in the tent while taking part in the Channel 4 show for charity. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was making a tray bake when, according to the trailer for Tuesday's episode, he sliced off the top of his finger.

WATCH: Joe Sugg lies on tent floor

He then passed out on the floor of the Bake Off tent, and a paramedic can be seen checking up on him. However, luckily it appears that the YouTuber was still able to complete the show, but wee'll have to wait to find out if he won Star Baker!

Joe was patched up after cutting his finger

Joe isn't the first famous face to score an injury in the tent, as Alex Jones recently needed stitches after cutting her hand on glass when she didn't lock a mixing bowl properly onto an electric mixer. At the time, she said: "I'm saying, 'I'm absolutely fine' before realising there’s a massive shard of glass sticking out of my hand! I had to go straight off to the paramedic for stitches." She also revealed that she wouldn't let the paramedic use anaesthetic as she wanted to return to the Bake Off tent and finish the task. She said: "He said, 'I’m just going to put in the anaesthetic' and I was like, 'No, there’s no time for that, I have a showstopper to make, just do it!'"

This might be the last we see of Bake Off in a while, as Channel 4 is waiting for the go ahead to film the new season during the coronavirus pandemic. A show's spokesperson previously told HELLO!: "We are monitoring the situation and Public Health England advice very carefully, and are looking at all options for producing the show safely. Filming of the series will begin when it is safe to do so." Should filming be postponed, it will be just one of many shows that have been delayed due to the pandemic.