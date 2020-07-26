Remembering Midsomer Murders actor Barry Jackson 

Viewers have been taking a trip down memory lane by rewatching Midsomer Murders on ITV3, but there is a very important member of the original cast who is sadly no longer with us. Find out more about the talented actor who is sadly no longer with us here...

Barry Jackson as Dr George Bullard

Barry played George from seasons one to 14, one year after DCI Tom Barnaby (John Nettles) at the end of season 13. As Causton's pathology, George was a cheerful and hardworking character who, as a good pal of Tom's, often helped out with plenty of cases. His character eventually left the show to "take some time off," telling John Barnaby: "I've decided to do some fishing. Like Tom. He suggested a holiday in Ireland."

Barry played George on the show from season one to 14

Speaking about his role to The Guardian, he previously explained: "It's always good when I get more to say than 'He died at 11pm'. I try to be as real as possible, though I call the show pantomime crime, not true crime. That's its appeal – everyone gets bludgeoned to death but there's something quite old-fashioned and harmless about it."

What else was Barry Jackson known for?

Barry had a successful career through the decades, and starred in the 70s series Z Cars before starring as Drax in Doctor Who, accompanying the fourth Doctor, Tom Baker. He also appeared in A Touch of Frost, Silent Witness and the Stanley Kubrick film Barry Lyndon.

Barry also played 'Grandad' in Bernard's Watch

How did Barry Jackson pass away?

Barry passed away from cancer in December 2013, aged 75. His agent confirmed that he was surrounded by his family when he died. He is survived by his third wife, Denise, and six children, Andy, Lucy, Anna, Aubrey, Kirsten and Kate.