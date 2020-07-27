Madeleine McCann's family lawyer admits they are running out of time The little girl disappeared from a hotel room in Portugal in 2007

While Kate and Gerry McCann have maintained their silence since the release of the ITV documentary, Madeleine McCann: The Hunt For The Prime Suspect, their family lawyer has commented on the different investigations into her disappearance.

Speaking on the one-off documentary, which aired on Thursday and is available to watch on ITV Catch Up, Rogerio Alves admitted that it is a race against time while investigating her disappearance.

Maddie went missing in 2007

"We have a 15 years time barrier to manslaughter, to homicide, also to a certain kind of sexual offences and even to the most serious kind of kidnapping," he explained. "So we are still on time. But time's getting short now."

Due to the urgency of trying to find out what happened to Madeleine, who disappeared in 2007, he also suggested that the competition between international police forces needs to stop. He said: "The lesson is that we have to make the international judiciary cooperation stronger and faster.

"Basically, DNA profiles about this cooperation, the supplying of information, and to stop this kind of competition, with this kind of Champions League between police forces, we have to cooperate to protect against the evil, to protect against the crime. I think it's the main lesson."

The new documentary aired on ITV on Thursday

There is currently a German investigation into Madeleine's disappearance, with a convict named Christian B their prime suspect in the case. Following reports that authorities had informed the McCanns that they believed that Madeleine had died, Kate and Gerry released a statement on their website which read: "The Met received one letter from the BKA on 12 June, which was passed to the family.

"The letter did not state that there was evidence or proof that Madeleine is dead, the MPS continues to investigate Madeleine’s disappearance as a missing person investigation."