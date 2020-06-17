Piers Morgan demands German authorities show more respect to Madeleine McCann's parents Kate and Gerry McCann denied that they had received a letter about the investigation

Piers Morgan has hit out at the German authorities who are currently investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, telling them to "show respect" to Kate and Gerry McCann after lead prosector Hans Christian Wolters claimed to have sent the parents a letter confirming that Madeleine had died, which the McCanns have strongly denied.

WATCH: Piers Morgan slams authorities who claim to have sent Kate and Gerry McCann a letter

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Piers said: "It would be quite nice if the German police just shut up for a bit and showed some respect to the McCanns but it is getting ridiculous. Just show more respect please."

Piers and his co-star, Susanna Reid, spoke about the case on Tuesday, with Susanna calling it a "very cruel situation". She said: "They're being told that she's dead but the information that would lead them to make that conclusion isn't being shared with them." Piers agreed, adding: "You've got to wonder if this was the right call. I don't know how Gerry and Kate McCann feel about it, whether they feel that it's good that they know something or the not knowing how she died or where she died adds to the pain."





Madeleine went missing in 2007

Hans previously told the Mirror: "We have re-established contact with the McCann family in writing. We, of course, really consider the fact that it is going to be very hard for the family when we tell them we assume Madeleine is dead. But we can’t say why she is dead."

Authorities claimed to have sent Kate and Gerry a letter about the investigation

However, Kate and Gerry released a statement denying that they had received any letter, which read: "The widely reported news that we have a received a letter from the German authorities that states there is evidence or proof that Madeleine is dead is FALSE.

The couple have denied the reports

"Like many unsubstantiated stories in the media, this has caused unnecessary anxiety to friends and family and once again disrupted our lives. As we have stated many times before, we will not give a running commentary on the investigation - that is the job of the law enforcement agencies and we will support them in any way requested."