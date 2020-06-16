German police confirm Madeleine McCann has died in letter to her parents

German authorities who have a prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann disappearance have confirmed to her parents that she has died, the Daily Mail reports. Prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters has confirmed that he sent a letter to Gerry and Kate McCann explaining that they have evidence for a murder investigation, but was unable to give any details on the evidence that they have during the ongoing case.

Madeline went missing in 2007

He told the Daily Mail: "I sympathise with the parents but if we reveal more details to them it might jeopardise the investigation. We have concrete evidence that our suspect has killed Madeleine and this means she is dead. We of course really consider the fact that it is going to be very hard for the family when we tell them... But we can’t say why she is dead – it is more important that we are successful and we are able to get the culprit as opposed to just putting our cards on the table and telling them why we think she might be."

READ: The tragic reason Madeleine McCann's kidnapper might have known when to take her

Christian Brückner is suspected of abducting Madeleine

Gerry and Kate have yet to respond to the latest reports, but released a statement regarding the new investigation via their website in the beginning on June, which read: "We welcome the appeal today regarding the disappearance of our daughter, Madeleine. We would like to thank the police forces involved for their continued efforts in the search for Madeleine. All we have ever wanted is to find her, uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice. We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive but whatever the outcome may be, we need to know as we need to find peace."

READ: Kate and Gerry McCann react to new evidence in daughter Madeleine's disappearance

Following the update from the police, members of the public who have been following the case since Madeleine's disappearance in 2007 took to Twitter to discuss the sad news. One person wrote: "I remember tying yellow ribbons outside of primary school when Madeleine McCann vanished and we all hoped that she would be found alive. Heartbreaking to read that German police have enough evidence to confirm that she is deceased. The case is on the verge of being solved." Another added: "Finally some closure for them. Devastating for them still."