Everything we know Death in Paradise season ten so far It looks like DI Neville Parker will have a romance in the works!

Death in Paradise has finally resumed filming after a long break due to the COVID-19 lockdown, and we couldn't be more excited to return to the island of St. Marie in 2021. BBC bosses have already revealed what to expect from season ten's storylines, and it looks like DI Neville Parker is going to be falling in love...

The return of DS Florence Cassell seems to spark a romance for Neville, as the statement reads: "Florence thinks she’s ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago – but she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly.

Josephine Jobert is back on Death in Paradise

"Neville soon realises he is existing in the Caribbean, rather than embracing life there. With Florence’s help, he determines to seize the day and finds himself starting to reveal some of his secrets – including of a romantic nature. But is Neville really built for a life in the tropics? And is a romantic relationship ever going to be possible for him?"

The announcement also promised the introduction of a new character, Marlon Pryce, to be played by Tahj Miles. It reads: "His character, 18-year-old petty criminal Marlon Pryce, is a ball of energy and thinks he knows it all. But when he runs into JP, his life takes an unexpected turn and he finds himself looking at a very different future to the one he expected.

"The arrival of twins is the least of JP’s challenges as he finds Marlon – and some shocking developments at work – testing him to his limits. Selwyn’s frustrations with his new detective take a back seat when he finds himself in the firing line and Catherine’s life is turned upside down when the death of a friend pulls her into grave danger. "

Are you looking forward to the show's return?

Speaking about the new season, BBC Commissioning Editor Tommy Bulfin said: "This series is packed-full of captivating cases and unexpected twists, as well as some really great surprises for fans of the show. Thanks so much to Red Planet Pictures for working so hard to make it happen." We can't wait to find out more!