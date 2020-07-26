All you need to know about Dick Strawbridge and Angel Adoree The couple's Channel 4 show is a huge hit

We are so excited for the new season of Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau, and can't wait to get our interior inspiration fix.

Watching Dick Strawbridge and Angel Adoree turn a crumbling 19th-century French chateau into a beautiful and fully-operating hotel has become one of the nation's favorite pastimes, but how much do you actually know about the couple?

Ahead of the next episode, we've compiled a list of everything you need to know about Dick Strawbridge and Angel Adoree.

Who is Dick Strawbridge?

TV star Dick grew up in Northern Ireland, but was actually born in Burma. In 1979, he joined the British Army, and later the Royal Corps of Signals.

Dick was promoted to Major in 1991, and two years later was awarded an MBE for his dedicated services in Northern Ireland.

The property fanatic was married to his first wife Brigit Weiner between 1982 and 2010.

In the past, Dick featured on Scrapheap Challenge as a resident engineer, and has even popped up as a one-off presenter on It's Not Easy Being Green, The Hungry Sailors and Saturday Farm, and Coast.

One thing's for sure – Dick's no stranger to TV!

Who is Angel Adoree?

Does Angel look familiar? That might be because in 2010 she made an appearance on Dragon's Den, where she scored herself an investment from Theo Paphitis and Deborah Meaden to develop her own business, The Vintage Patisserie.

Angel later opened her first Vintage Patisserie in London.

But before appearing on Escape to the Chateau, Angel was best known for her book series Vintage Tea Party.

Speaking to The Mail last year, Angel said she'd "always had an entrepreneurial spirit".

When did Dick Strawbridge and Angel Adoree meet?

The pair met through a mutual friend in 2015.

Do Dick Strawbridge and Angel Adoree have any children?

Dick and Angel share two children, son Arthur and daughter Dorothy. Dick has two other children from his previous marriage, James and Charlotte.

In the same Mail interview, Angel revealed that she wants to leave everything to her children, explaining that her and Dick's main goal is to leave "this gorgeous legacy for the children – I want them to be proud of us".

How did Dick Strawbridge and Angel Adoree get their own Channel 4 show?

The pair had actually been house hunting for four whole years before landing their popular show.

Dick and Angel bought Chateau de la Motte-Husson in Martigné-sur-Mayenne in 2015 and asked the channel if it would like to document their journey abroad.

They then left their Essex home, and the rest is history!

