Celebrity Gogglebox: 5 moments that had us in tears of laughter Of course Rylan's mum Linda made the list!

As Celebrity Gogglebox looks back at some of the funniest moments of the season on Friday night, we have gone and done the same! Ahead of Channel 4's latest episode, see the best moments from the likes of Emilia Fox and her mum Joanna, Martin and Roman Kemp and of course, Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum, Linda...

It: Chapter 2

There's nothing funnier than watching people jump at a scary film - particularly when you know the scary bit is coming! As such, we were in stitches watching the gang's reaction to It: Chapter Two. After all, what could be scarier than murderous clowns?!

The Kemps biscuit challenge

Loving the snacks of the show, Roman and Martin Kemp entertained themselves during commercial breaks by trying to get their biscuits from their foreheads into their mouths without using their hands. Childish? Maybe a little, but nevertheless, we were just as entertained as they were watching them achieve this biscuit result!

Rylan's mum Linda's misunderstanding

In this iconic moment, the pair were watching a scene from iconic film Basic Instinct when Linda got confused and asked Rylan: "Gum stains? Did he say gum stains? What did he say? Gum stains?" Rylan couldn't stop laughing and quickly told his mother: "No, shut up! Not gum!" "Oh, not c? No! Did he say that? I thought he said gum," she replied. Fans were in hysterics and took to Twitter to comment on the scene, with one branding it "the best scene of the entire series".



Liv Grimshaw's Unsolved Mysteries confusion

While watching Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries, Liv pointed out that she actually prefers knowing what happened in a crime, leading her poor Uncle Nick to state the obvious about the show... the clue being in the title.

Shaun Ryder's chicken jumpers

Shaun has knitted jumpers for the chickens that he hasn't bought just yet, and proudly showed the range off. He said: "That has to be a sign of madness, right? Knitting chicken jumpers," but fans were delighted. One person wrote: "These two are so funny," while another added: "That made me smile."

