Madeleine McCann investigation: police search garden in Germany 

German authorities, who are currently investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, have begun to search an allotment in Hanover, Germany in relation to the case. The site is 40 miles from Braunschweig where their prime suspect, Christian Brückner, was last registered as living.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office in Braunschweig, Julia Meyer, confirmed that the search was connected to the investigation, telling Sky News: "The procedure is taking place in connection with our investigation regarding Maddie McCann", adding that the police "need some more time to finish".

Madeleine went missing in 2007

Brückner was living in the Algarve around the time of Madeleine's disappearance, and police have appealed to anyone who might have known him during that time.

A German prosecutor, Hans Christian Wolters, previously told Sky News: "We have no information that she is alive. All indications we have got... point in the direction that Madeleine is dead. We've got things we cannot communicate that speak for the theory... We don't have the crucial evidence of Madeleine McCann's body. At the moment we also don't have enough proof for a trial at court, but we have some evidence that the suspect has done the deed."

German authorities are currently looking at a garden in Hanover

Madeleine went missing aged three after being taken from her hotel room in Praia da Luz, Portugal in 2007. Speaking about the new investigation in a statement, her parents Gerry and Kate McCann said: "We would like to thank the police forces involved for their continued efforts in the search for Madeleine.

"All we have ever wanted is to find her, uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice. We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive but whatever the outcome may be, we need to know as we need to find peace."