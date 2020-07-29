Exclusive peek inside Lorraine Kelly's week as she is forced to cancel her exciting holiday plans The TV star shares her exclusive diary…

In her new column for HELLO!, Lorraine Kelly talks about sadly cancelling her holiday plans and the steps she had to take to visit the dentist. The presenter also gives an update on how her dad is doing. Read her column below...

I feel so very sorry for everyone who has found their holiday plans in utter chaos this week.

We had planned on taking a road trip to Spain with Angus but have obviously put that on hold due to the newly introduced quarantine rules.

Lorraine was forced to cancel her holiday to Spain



Despite all the travel concerns, it felt as though I had a few steps in the direction of some sort of 'new normal' this week.

First of all, I managed to get an appointment at the dentist which was an education in proper COVID-19 protection and made me feel very safe and secure.

READ: Exclusive peek inside Lorraine Kelly's week: Strictly rumours and emotional reunion with parents

I had to leave my handbag in a plastic box at reception, thoroughly re-wash and sanitise my hands (with those clever dispensers operated with a foot pedal to be even more hygienic) and wear a hairnet and mask into the treatment room.

Lorraine had to wear a face mask and hairnet at the dentist

The dentist himself was wearing better PPE than most NHS workers in intensive care COVID wards.

Much more fun was having a pedicure at my local salon which was also recently able to reopen.

I have never understood why it took so long for beauty salons to be allowed to offer their services again. The whole industry has always implemented strict hygiene methods, and are now even more stringent.

Lorraine shared an update about her dad

They also provide important services for people living with cancer who need morale-boosting treatments like microblading, but also help all of us with our self-esteem.

You really can’t underestimate the feel-good factor of getting a treatment that makes you feel better about yourself, especially right now.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine talks visiting mum and dad in Glasgow

Also, I’d love to say a huge thank you to all of you for your kind get well messages for my dad. It really means such a lot. He’s doing better and is being very well looked after.

READ: Lorraine Kelly dazzles fans in psychedelic print dress

I will see you all again in a few weeks. Take care of yourselves, wear your masks, wash your hands, protect yours levies and those you love and we will get through this together.