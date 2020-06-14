Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reveal why they may have a Strictly advantage this year The couple have fallen in love all over again during lockdown

At a time where life is all about social distancing, Strictly Come Dancing professionals Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are feeling lucky that they're partners on stage as well as off it, they tell HELLO! in an exclusive shoot and interview.

As the show's only married couple, they will be perfectly placed to take to the floor together once filming of the hit BBC1 series resumes. Producers are said to be considering putting dancers and celebrities into quarantine before the show, or keeping them two metres apart but at least Aljaz and Janette won't have to consider that when getting up close.

"We can't wait to get back on the Strictly floor," Aljaz tells HELLO! "We really hope the season is going to move forward because we all love doing it. Everything that has been thrown at the producers so far has been handled so incredibly well so I'm sure that they're going to find a way that's best for the show and the individuals doing it."

Adds Janette: "We have always felt lucky and blessed to get to do what we love together. It really is a dream to dance with someone you love and I have the ideal partner in Aljaz, especially in these strange circumstances."

The couple also reveal how lockdown has helped them fall in love all over again and that the novelty of being at home together instead of constantly travelling for work has brought them closer together - and honed their cooking skills.

"Our normality is travelling and staying in hotels and moving around at a million miles an hour, so for us to have the opportunity to spend time at home, cooking and watching movies has been so nice," says Janette. "We spend a lot of time together anyway, but we are always working. In lockdown, we have been able to reconnect again just as Aljaz and Janette - not the dancers but the human beings - and it kind of reminded us why we fell in love in the first place."

Aljaz, 30, revealed: "We have used the kitchen more in the past couple of months than we have in the entire eight years we have lived in London and I have even bought my first barbecue. I'm really enjoying making burgers outside and Janette has found a new love for cooking."

Janette added: "I love the kitchen! I never thought I would fall in love with cooking and baking but I find it almost therapeutic to put music on and follow a really great recipe. I make mean fajitas and a great spaghetti bolognese and the most satisfying thing in the world is to hear Aljaz go 'mmmm, that's delicious'. His favourite is oatmeal banana pancakes. For a lot of people this situation isn't normal but we have discovered what normal is. You make dinner and barbecue at home."

