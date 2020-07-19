Dancing on Ice star Brianne Delcourt announces she's quitting the show after ten years Brianne and her fiancé Kevin Kilbane are busy planning their wedding

Dancing on Ice star Brianne Delcourt has exclusively revealed in HELLO! that she is hanging up her skates after ten years on the ITV show. The star is making a new life for herself in her native Canada, with her fiancé Kevin Kilbane and her three-year-old daughter Gracie.

"It has been a back-and-forth question mark in my mind for some time now," she tells us. "The hardest part will be missing my DoI family and I have so much to thank the show for, including introducing me to my absolute soulmate in Kevin.

WATCH: Brianne Delcourt shows off her sparkling engagement ring

"I'm 39 – 40 in February – and I've been on the road for so long and as a working mum – a single mum. I really had to work hard for everything on my own. The show has been a huge part of my life and part of Gracie's too."

Brianne is one of Dancing on Ice's longest-standing professionals. She first joined in 2010 when she came third with Hollyoaks actor Kieron Richardson. A year later, she skated her way to victory with EastEnders actor Sam Attwater.

She told the ITV show's producer a few weeks ago. "It was quite emotional and they knew I had to do what was right for me," she says. "They've been super supportive of my decision."

Photos by Deanna Imray

Brianne and Kevin, a former Ireland and Everton footballer, managed to get to Canada before the pandemic hit. Like many couples, the Covid-19 crisis has also led to them postponing their wedding.

"We're now planning the wedding but for next summer, and one hundred per cent we are going to get married in Ireland with a dream castle still on the cards," Brianne says. In the meantime, they have moved into their dream home overlooking Lake Ontario.

Photos by Deanna Imray

"My life is here with Kevin and Gracie," she adds. "I've made the right decision. I'll always skate and perform when I can and you may see me again. But as for now, I'm taking a break from it all to fulfil my other passion and dream – which is my family. There will be more exciting news ahead as well. This is just the beginning for us."

