Lorraine Kelly wore what might be her boldest dress yet on Thursday. One thing's for sure, it's been a while since we've seen a pattern quite as eye-popping!

The purple & Other Stories frock quickly caught the attention of fans, and it's easy to see why.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly shows off hair transformation

With shirt detailing, a chic square buckle waistband and slanted front pockets, Lorraine's midi dress is made from sustainably sourced material, making it purse and planet-friendly.

But of course, the stand out feature of the star's dress is its bold purple pattern. The frock was reduced from £85 to £46 on the & Other Stories website, but has sadly sold out.

Fans were quick to let Lorraine know just how much they loved the peppy frock. "Fabulous dress," wrote one, with another echoing: "Love this dress." A third sweetly told the presenter: "Love your dress Lorraine, gorgeous as always."

Fans loved Lorraine's dress

Lorraine first wore the gorgeous printed number back in May, giving us serious back to work style inspiration.

It isn’t the first time this week Lorraine has wowed in a beautiful dress. On Wednesday, the presenter brought some playful retro vibes to her show when she took to air in a lovely polka dot dress from Whistles.

Lorraine's dress featured a floaty, polka dot covered silhouette, and the shin-grazing frock also had shirt detailing, a flattering self-tie waist and a chic side split that's perfect for showing off that summer tan.

We loved the fact that the frock is big on 1950s charm, and by the sound of it, so did Lorraine's followers. "Beautiful dress," said one, with another adding: "Love your dress today."

One thing's becoming clear: Lorraine is the queen of morning dressing!

