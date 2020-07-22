In her new column for HELLO!, Lorraine Kelly talks about those 'naughty' Strictly Come Dancing rumours and addresses reports that she's been 'bubbling' with the dancers. The mother-of-one is also finally reunited with her parents in a very emotional visit. Read her column below...

I've read the rumours (mostly started by naughty Ben Shephard) which have made me laugh, but I can categorically 100 per cent confirm that I'm not going to be a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

I love the show and have been asked to do it before, but I know that I'd be just terrible, and not in a funny and endearing "Ed Balls way". I would just be downright bad. So I've not been in some sort of secret Strictly bubble this week as has been reported.

Lorraine has finally been reunited with her parents in Scotland

Instead, after a very long four and a half months, I FINALLY got to see my mum and dad in person. The last time I saw them was for my dad's 79th birthday at the start of March before we went into lockdown.

He has been in and out of hospital since then with a serious heart condition and it's been an anxious time for the whole family. I know so many of you have gone through the same thing, and it really makes you realise what's important in life.

Lorraine's parents pictured last year on their 60th wedding anniversary

When he was in hospital, I was able to phone him, and the brilliant staff at Hairmyres in East Kilbride even had special iPads so patients could talk to their families which made such a difference, but it's obviously not the same as seeing them properly.

I took the sleeper up to Glasgow which felt really safe with all the health checks and social distancing in place, even though it was busier than I expected. I was, however, the only passenger on the early morning train from Glasgow to East Kilbride. It was a beautiful day, so I just walked from the station to my mum and dad's house.

It was so good to see them both and to catch up properly. It was by far the longest we have ever been apart. Dad's pretty frail and sleeping a lot, but my mum is looking after him so well, and he has wonderful carers Shona and Amy who take turns to come in morning and night to help.

The family celebrated at The Ivy last year

This Saturday my mum and dad celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary, but it will have to be very low key, and so different from last year when we had a lovely family gathering to mark their diamond anniversary.

My daughter Rosie was living in Singapore at the time and she came over with my brother Graham and his girlfriend Anisa. We had a wonderful meal at The Ivy in Marlow, which was just perfect.

Anisa with Lorraine's dad John

It's sad to see how frail my dad is now compared with just twelve months ago, but he is holding his own and hopefully will be able to get out into the fresh air more, now restrictions have eased up.

All we want is to be able to spend precious time with friends and family as we take baby steps (in my case definitely not any Strictly dancing steps) into the new normal.

