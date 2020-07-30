Did you spot this Death in Paradise star in Heartbeat? Heartbeat has welcomed some major stars over the years

Way before he was DI Neville Parker on Death in Paradise, a young Ralf Little had plenty of starring roles in Heartbeat, but do you remember seeing him on the show? Find out who he played here...

The actor played a series of characters including Stephen Lansbury, Julian and Eddie Tinniswood from 1995 to 2007, and spoke about playing multiple roles after landing the detective gig on Death in Paradise (having already guest-starred on the show).

Ralf shared a throwback from his time on the show

Chatting to Metro, he said: "We are absolutely not referencing [that I have already been in the show]. There were some discussions about whether we should do a kind of cheeky little reference, or a nod or a wink or a clever little joke in the show. Then we thought you know what, just leave it, people are going to know. And it’s fine, and we can just accept that as part of the show’s history and move on.

"In the TV world, it’s not that unusual, to be honest. I was four different characters in Heartbeat and Peter Capaldi was in an episode of Doctor Who before he was Doctor Who."

Ralf often shares throwbacks from his time on the show, and tweeted a hilarious photo of himself with Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall from when they were youngsters, writing: "Wow. My old mate @alanhalsall has just sent me this gem from when we were in Heartbeat as teenagers. I’d guess, 1997? Tell you what Al... I think we both aged ok! #lifebeginsat40."

Look at me! Child actor pre Royle Family popping up on Heartbeat. Long time ago now! https://t.co/RbTfUeJ3zX — Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) April 25, 2020

He also shared a clip of himself on the show, writing: "Look at me! Child actor pre Royle Family popping up on Heartbeat. Long time ago now!"