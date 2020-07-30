Keith Lemon confirmed for two new shows - and fans can expect them very soon Shopping with Keith Lemon is also coming back!

Keith Lemon has reason to celebrate as ITV have announced that two of the presenter's shows will be returning later this year. Celebrity Juice, which he has hosted since 2008, will be back for series 24 in the autumn, and his other popular reality show Shopping with Keith Lemon will return for series two.

The news of the renewed series came in a statement from the channel upon the release of its autumn schedule of shows, with the likes of I'm a Celebrity, Britain's Got Talent and The Voice all down on the list of confirmed programmes. The statement read: "Now is the time to look forward to the autumn. ITV has some fantastic new programmes - from brand new drama, to both new and long-established entertainment to trailblazing factual - all of which we are delighted to present and continue to keep the nation entertained."

Shopping with Keith Lemon is also returning for a second series

However, it is yet to be announced who will be replacing Keith's co-host and team captain, Holly Willoughby. The This Morning presenter announced her departure earlier this year in a statement on social media. The mum-of-three wrote: "Thank you @celebjuiceofficial for 12 years of fantastic chaos… I can't quite believe what we've done and how quick that time has gone. Thank you to you all for watching. We've always had the loudest and best audiences. Also a huge thank you to @itv2 for believing in the show in the first place and for all of your support."

ITV are currently looking for Holly's replacement

Keith, whose real name is Leigh Francis, spoke out about her potential replacement, telling Heart Breakfast earlier this year: "Lots of names have been put in a pot and sent to television people, to the TV bigwigs, and I guess they'll decide from the names that we have chosen." He added: "It's not an easy job though do you know? It depends how drunk I am whether or not it's easy. [But] it's a good job. Holly will tell you it's the funnest show that will ever happen."

