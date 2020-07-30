Young Wallander is coming to Netflix - watch trailer Kenneth Branaugh starred in an adaptation of the crime novels in 2008

Were you a fan of Wallander when it aired back in 2008? Starring Kenneth Branaugh, the show followed Swedish detective Inspector Kurt Wallander as he solved various gruesome crimes. Ring a bell? If so, you might be excited to hear that Netflix are bringing out a new version of the detective, Young Wallander.

READ: 8 brilliant new shows to watch on Netflix this week

The synopsis for the upcoming six-part drama reads: "Based on the bestselling Kurt Wallander novels by Henning Mankell, a modern reimagining of the legendary detective, Kurt Wallander, who must navigate the increasingly violent environment of present-day Sweden.

WATCH: Netflix's first look trailer for Young Wallander is here

"When he is unable to save a teenager from a gruesome attack, Wallander must learn to cope with his guilt in order to solve the crime. The story focuses on the formative experiences – professional and personal - faced by Kurt as a recently graduated police officer in his early twenties."

Are you looking forward to the upcoming show?

A first look of the drama shows Kurt struggling to come to terms with the crime he was unable to prevent in a series of flashbacks, and we're already looking forward to watching the crime show, which has yet to confirm a release date.

READ: Netflix fans all saying the same thing about season three of Good Girls

Fans were quick to praise the first look, with one writing: "Netflix: makes everyone’s Quarantine 100 times better," while another added: "Short but intriguing teaser."

The latest Netflix news coincides at the same time as the release of ITV's drama line-up for autumn 2020, which sees David Tennant star as Dennis Nilsen in Des, a real-life killer who operated in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Other crime shows coming to the network include Honour, The Sister and The Singapore Grip.