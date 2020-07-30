Midsomer Murders: what happened to Jane Wymark? 

Jane Wymark was a huge part of Midsomer Murders from the show's beginning in 1997 to her exit in 2011 as Joyce Barnaby, Tom's kind (and very tolerant) wife. So what has the actress been up to since exiting the role? Find out here...

Jane left the series at the same time as John Nettles, as DCI Tom Barnaby announces his retirement and hands the reins over to his cousin, John.

Since saying goodbye to Joyce, Jane has appeared in the 2013 miniseries Jo as Catherine. The IMDB synopsis for the drama reads: "Joachim Jo Saint-Clair is a veteran detective in Paris elite Criminal Brigade tackling the city's most challenging murder cases." She was also a member of the chorus in the 2014 National Theatre Live production of Medea.

The actress has enjoyed plenty of television roles before and during her time on Midsomer Murders, including A Touch of Frost, Lovejoy and Dangerfield. She also starred in a Birmingham Rep production of the popular play, Equus.

Jane previously opened up about leaving the show, telling Birmingham Mail: "I’m relieved that I don’t have to be the nicest person in the world any more! That’s a heavy burden to carry. I want to be completely evil now, a really bad person with no redeeming features and a terribly good cook!

"Tom’s retirement will be tough on Joyce – when he mentioned it before, she was horrified. I certainly would be if my husband said he was retiring. But John and I have been talking about him leaving for a long time, it hasn’t come out of nowhere. And I agree, enough is enough. I am fond of Joyce but she is very limiting. Now I get to do different things."