Death in Paradise fans were devastated to hear that Shyko Amos, who plays Ruby Patterson in the hit show, won't be returning to the murder mystery - so what will the talented actress be up to next?

Chatting about her role on the show on her YouTube channel, she explained: "Funnily enough, I'm not a comedian. I am actually an actress, I just happen to be a bit funny. Maybe the next thing you see, I'll be killing someone or being all sad and you'll be like, 'Oh my God, she's breaking our hearts here!'"

Since coronavirus has affected a lot of filming, Shyko admitted that she is waiting to see what opportunities come up when shows start up production again. "I'll keep you abreast of what I'm doing," she said. "Obviously it's COVID right now and not much is filming so I'm in the same boat as a lot of people, which is hoping for the end in sight! This girl Rona is not having it! 2020 belongs to Rona!"

Shyko won't be returning for season ten of the show

She also thanked fans for their support on the video, saying: "Thank you for giving Ruby a chance because at first you really didn’t. You were rough on me the first couple of episodes. I remember one of the articles, ‘Ruby slammed, she’s awful.’ My little heart almost broke. I was like, ‘Oh my god, they hate me.’ I read all the comments, ‘she’s so annoying,’ ‘she’s so boring,’ ‘I can’t stand her,’ ‘she’s really annoying.’"