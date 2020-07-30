Ralf Little reveals behind-the-scenes look at Death in Paradise season ten The star of Death in Paradise enjoyed some downtime while waiting for filming to star

Ralf Little has shared a first look at behind-the-scenes of Death in Paradise season ten, and it looks like the star is enjoying his return to the Caribbean island!

He posted a snap of himself in costume while dipping his feet in a gorgeous swimming pool set against a stunning ocean backdrop, writing: "Just waiting to start my scene," accompanied by sunglasses and a palm tree emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Tough life but I suppose you have to earn a crust somehow. Started watching DIP since you came into it, love it!" Another added: "So jealous! Looks like heaven."

The show is currently filming season 10

The new series of the popular murder mystery show has already teased that Ralf's character, DI Neville Parker, will have a romance storyline in a statement which read: "Florence thinks she’s ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago – but she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly.

"Neville soon realises he is existing in the Caribbean, rather than embracing life there. With Florence’s help, he determines to seize the day and finds himself starting to reveal some of his secrets – including of a romantic nature. But is Neville really built for a life in the tropics? And is a romantic relationship ever going to be possible for him?"

Speaking about the upcoming series, executive producer Tim Key said: We are delighted to be able to start filming and can’t wait to celebrate our tenth series with our audience. It’s a joy to be working with Josephine Jobert again and we think the viewers will love watching her trying to get to grips with Neville."