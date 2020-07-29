Death in Paradise star Shyko Amos reveals her heart was broken by reaction to Ruby The murder mystery show has resumed filming for season ten

Death in Paradise star Shyko Amos has taken to her YouTube channel to thanks all of her fans for their support after it was announced that her character, Ruby Patterson, will not be returning for season ten.

While the actress didn't divulge whether she had made the decision to leave or not, she admitted that viewers weren't a huge fan of Ruby to begin with, admitting that her "little heart almost broke" at the reaction.

She said: "Thank you for giving Ruby a chance because at first you really didn’t. You were rough on me the first couple of episodes. I remember one of the articles, ‘Ruby slammed, she’s awful.’ My little heart almost broke I was like, ‘Oh my god, they hate me.’ I read all the comments, ‘she’s so annoying,’ ‘she’s so boring,’ ‘I can’t stand her,’ ‘she’s really annoying.’"

Laughing, she continued: "And she probably was a bit annoying actually, I can see that. Thank you for getting behind her."

Shyko opened up about saying goodbye to Ruby

People were quick to send supportive messages, with one writing: "Your character Ruby is going to be highly missed. You were NEVER boring or annoying. I truly loved Ruby. You have amazing talent. Best wishes to your career!" Another added: "I am really sad that Ruby isn’t coming back. I loved her! Thank you so much for all that laughter and for giving Ruby such a big big heart. I wish you all the best for your future and I hope to see you very soon again."

BBC bosses confirmed that Shyko won't be returning to the show in a statement which read: "After two series bringing law, order, and joy to the streets of Saint Marie, we’re sad to say goodbye to Ruby Patterson who made such a massive impact in such a short time! DS Madeleine Dumas will also be departing Saint Marie’s sunny shores and we would like to thank [them] for bringing Ruby and Madeleine to life and wish them all the very best for the future."