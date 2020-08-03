After waiting patiently for over a year, fans of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy were finally given the gift of season two – and many have already binged all ten episodes!

Fans are loving season two of Umbrella Academy

And it's safe to say that the twists and turns throughout the show's second instalment, which stars Tom Hopper, Ellen Page and Robert Sheehan, have kept viewers gripped right up until the last moment. And it was the very last moments that shocked fans the most. Warning: spoilers for the second series are coming up...

The second series had been following the usual gang in their quest to, yet again, try and save the world from a nuclear apocalypse. This time, they're living through the sixties trying to get back to present day and protect the earth. But it seems as if the group had a major turn in events in the final moments – when they realised their brother Ben, who earlier on had experienced his second death, had ended up becoming part of the Sparrow Academy – and is now considered a rival.

And if Ben's death earlier on in the series wasn't enough, his turn of fate was even more of a shock. Plenty took to social media to react to the twist. One person wrote: "I thought Lila was the biggest plot twist but then here's Ben of Sparrow Academy. Wait, what? Excited for season three! #UmbrellaAcademy2."

Ben's fate was major plot twist for fans

A second person Tweeted: "I haven't been able to think about anything else but Ben and it's awful. Like, sure, he's back and alive. (Yay Emo Ben.) But that doesn't make the situation any better because this new Ben isn't the Ben we've all gotten to know. #UmbrellaAcademy2." A third fan joked about Ben's fate by writing: "Me: I want Ben alive please. @UmbrellaAcad: Okay but make it spicy," complete with a picture of Ben's old character and the new Ben.

Plenty of other fans are already desperate to have a third season. "When you finish @UmbrellaAcad in three days and don't know what to do with your life anymore #UmbrellaAcademy," wrote one fan, while another echoed the feeling, commenting: "I waited for season two of umbrella academy for over a year only to binge-watch the entire season in a day... So now I'm back to waiting for season three for over a year #UmbrellaAcademy #UmbrellaAcademy2."

