Fans are obsessed with this character in Netflix's Good Girls Season three was released on the streaming platform earlier this month

Season three of Good Girls appeared on Netflix earlier this month and viewers are already hooked and desperate for more episodes. The comedy drama, which originally aired on NBC, sees the return of Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta (also known as Beth, Annie and Ruby) but it seems that fans are particularly enjoying the return of another character.

MORE: Netflix fans all saying the same thing about season three of Good Girls

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix release trailer for brand new Cursed

Taking to social media, plenty of fans couldn't help but gush over seeing Rio (Manny Montana) on their screens once again. One person wrote: "I'm embarrassed to admit Rio from #GoodGirls is hot. He's got that felony swag lol." A second person tweeted: "Be right back going to re-watch the whole series just so I can drool over Rio."

MORE: Netflix's The Umbrella Academy stars tease plot ahead of season two

Viewers are loving Rio in Good Girls

A third person hilariously quipped: "If you are not driving home with your kids in the car praying like never before to open the front door of your house and find Rio and his cartel in your kitchen wanting you to join their gang... You are lying." Another fan wrote: "I started watching Good Girls on Netflix recently and OH MY GOD I know he's a leader of a gang or whatever but Rio is just," finishing the tweet a love-heart emoji.

Season three landed on Netflix earlier this month

Rio ends up forming a complicated relationship with Beth in the new series, much to the dismay of younger sister Annie, as he ends up helping the three mums with navigating their lives after their heist. The actor who plays him, Manny Montana, has appeared in others shows such as Graceland, Power and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Fortunately for fans, Good Girls has already been renewed for a fourth season! The show's creator and producers at NBC took to social media to share a Zoom call they were having with the cast, announcing the exciting news that the comedy would return. The show's creator wrote: "This is official, we can't wait to make more! We are just so incredibly grateful you guys have been such amazing supporters from day one. We're so happy and congratulations everybody!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.