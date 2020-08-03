Chris Ashby-Steed was a firm favourite on Gogglebox before leaving the show in 2018. The cast member would settle down to watch television with his good pal and ex-boyfriend, Stephen Webb, who has remained on the show alongside his husband. So what has Chris been up to since exiting the show? Find out here...

The star tied the knot to his partner, Tony, back in 2017. Chatting to HELLO!, he previously said: "It was amazing. Do you know what? You know how when you talk to married couples about their wedding day and they say it was the best day of their lives? Up until that point I didn't believe that it could be possible. It was the most amazing day of my life and I know it was of Tony's life as well."

Chris left the show in 2018

The pair have enjoyed a very happy marriage, and Chris recently shared gorgeous photos of their new garden summer house, writing: "Just love the way @tonyashbysteed and my #summerhouse is framed by so many wonderful #plants and we simply #adore the #colour... I might become a summerhouse designer lol." He has also posted several other snaps of their home improvements on his Instagram account, so the couple have clearly been keeping busy in lockdown!

Chris and Tony have been doing up their garden in these sweet snaps

Chris previously opened up about leaving Gogglebox, and admitted it wasn't entirely his own idea. Speaking to Metro, he explained: "The studio called and said they would like to offer us the position back on Gogglebox [after leaving to join a production company]. I spoke to Stephen and his attitude was, 'I’m not sure I can put up with you every other week filming.' Which was a bit of a blow.

Stephen has continued to star on the show

"I turned around to him and said, 'I get the impression that I think a lot more of you than you do of me.' His reply was, 'Yeah, you’re probably right.'" According to Chris, the pair were later told that they could continue the show separately, but after Chris suggested someone, he was told it wasn't going to work.