Gogglebox's Sid Siddiqui hints at return to show We can't wait to see the Siddiqui's together again!

Fans were devastated earlier this year when several cast members from the popular show Gogglebox were forced to miss several episodes due to the nationwide lockdown, with Sid Siddiqui and friends Mary and Marina among those missing out on the show. Now that the programme is returning in September, will we be seeing our favourite cast members return with it? Find out the latest here...

The series' creator, Tania Alexander, confirmed that it would return on 11 September on Twitter, writing: "Huge THANK YOU for your kind messages re #Gogglebox and #CelebrityGogglebox. It really wasn’t easy getting this show to air every week during lockdown but ur support made it ALL worth it. Big shout out to the cast from both shows AND my amazing team. See y’all on Sept 11."

Sid has been doing some DIY during the show's break

Her message was subsequently retweeted by Sid's son Baasit, who appears on the show with his dad and his brother, Umar. Sid was unable to join his sons, who filmed Gogglebox at one of their homes, but it looks like as lockdown rules have started to loosen, Sid has been able to hang out with his sons.

Sid has been keeping his fans updating during lockdown

Baasit recently shared a snap of Sid, who was doing some DIY around the house, writing: "Love @goggleboxsid. He wasn’t content with rebuilding the garden wall! Now he’s re block paving the drive! He can’t sit still! I get tired just watching him." Sid retweeted the funny post, writing: "Thank you so much for so many likes and replies with beautiful kind comments God bless you all. Please take care look after yourselves and your loved ones #staysafe #goodheath."

Sid also liked a tweet from a fan who wrote: "Glad to see you looking well and working hard. You have a lovely family and I look forward to seeing you and your boys back on the show. Fridays are not the same without you all. Stay safe and hope to see you soon," hinting that he would indeed be returning for the new series.

Tania also recently opened up about her hopes that Mary and Marina would also be back on the show, saying: "The ladies are safe and well looked after, but often tell us they dearly miss the crews and the fun they have during filming each week... Oh how much do I love these ladies. We miss you, Mary and Marina, hopefully see you back soon when things are safer."