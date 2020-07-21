Stars of Gogglebox thrilled after return date is confirmed We can't wait for it to come back!

Fans of Gogglebox have a reason to celebrate as the return date for the show's new series has been confirmed! The creator of the Channel 4 programme, which began back in 2013 and has aired 15 series and two celebrity spin-offs, confirmed the news via social media expressing their joy at the upcoming new series, and the stars of the show were equally as thrilled.

A new series of Gogglebox has been confirmed

Taking to Twitter soon after the final episode of Celebrity Gogglebox last week, show creator Tania Alexander wrote: "Huge THANK YOU for your kind messages re #Gogglebox and #CelebrityGogglebox. It really wasn't easy getting this show to air every week during lockdown but ur support made it ALL worth it. Big shout out to the cast from both shows AND my amazing team. See y'all on Sept 11 [sic]."

The new series will air 11 September

It seems the cast of Gogglebox are equally as pleased to be returning to the sofa. Show favourites Jenny and Lee took to Instagram to celebrate, posting a picture of them in their Hull abode and writing in the caption: "Great news all! #Gogglebox returns to Channel 4, 9pm on September 11th!"

Fans and stars of the show were thrilled with the news

Meanwhile Evie Woerdenweber, who recently announced her engagement, and Pete, who appears alongside sister Sophie, both retweeted Tania's tweet – echoing their excitement at sharing the announcement. Naturally, fans of the show flooded Tania's replies to tweet their excitement for the new series.

One person wrote: "It's outstanding, I couldn't fault it! Makes me laugh, cry and pee my knickers! Thank you for all the hard work that makes it possible! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes Fridays wouldn't be Fridays without it #Gogglebox forever." While another tweeted: "You all did a great job, bringing us a bucketful of laughs every a Friday, shame it's come to an end. Roll on Sept 11th, enjoy your well-deserved break."

