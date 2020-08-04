Ben Shephard promises to appear on Coronation Street for special reason - watch The Good Morning Britain presenter promised he'd make a cameo on the show

Ben Shephard has promised that he will make a cameo on the long-running soap Coronation Street after it was revealed that a much-loved character has a major crush on the Good Morning Britain presenter.

READ: Kate Garraway reveals incredible way kids have moved in with Derek's shielding parents

Patti Clare, who plays Mary Taylor on the show, appeared on GMB to reveal that her character has a huge crush on Ben, so much so that she even has a 'Ben blanky'! Watch the hilarious video here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben reacts to finding out Corrie character Mary Taylor has a crush on him

Laughing at the hilarious situation, Ben said: "Patti I am thrilled to bits, I'm very flattered as well that someone as discerning as Mary feels like I could offer some solace in these times of need and uncertainty!" Patty replied: "Being embraced by Ben is her idea of heaven! She could get a chain going of Ben products, but the Ben blanket is a beginning."

READ: Alex Beresford praises Kate Garraway's strength amid husband Derek's health battle

The presenter then promised that he would make an appearance on the show so that Mary can meet him, but added that it would have to wait until they were able to hug one another! Fans were loving the segment, with one writing: "Oh my gosh how lovely is Patti? I think those Ben blankets will be all over the internet now for sale. Viewers will be snapping them up."