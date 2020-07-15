Ben Shephard was in for a huge surprise on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain when his son Jack made a rare contribution to the ITV show! During the competition segment, the father-of-two was left gobsmacked after fellow presenter Andi Peters turned up in Ben's garden – and his family were all in on the act.

MORE: Ben Shephard celebrates Kate Garraway's GMB return with sweet photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway reunites with Ben Shephard on GMB

Andi began: "There are some lovely gardens, Ben, around this area. And what's wonderful is that all the gardens are kept so beautifully," as Ben's face dropped when he realised his garden was on the TV. "Andi I can't believe... have you woken the Mrs up?" quipped Ben. "She'll be furious! I can't believe you've stitched me up, while you're there can you mow the lawn for me?"

MORE: Inside Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard's homely dining room

Ben was shocked when Andi took a trip to Ben's home

Meanwhile his son, Jack, was in the background of the competition VT and even helped out Andi with his presenting. After explaining the prizes, Andi then said: "I've got to say Ben, I've been so well looked after, I've got a massive cup of tea in your favourite mug, and I've been giving one of these to chew down on, it's called, what's it called again?"

Suddenly Jack, who Ben shares with his wife Annie along with their other son, Sam, could be heard lending a helping hand in the background with pronunciation, shouting out: "Oxalis triangularis!" The snack in question was a plant with edible leaves, which Ben assured Andi on the taste of the peculiar delicacy. "It takes like skittles, they're amazing!" Ben was clearly taken aback by Jack's appearance on the show, and even hailed Andi for ensuring his son would be out of bed! The 45-year-old joked: "That was Jack [...] He's never up that early! Andi I owe you one, Mr P."

Ben was presenting alongside Charlotte Hawkins for Wednesday's GMB

Ben's surprise on GMB comes soon after his recent celebration as he was reunited with co-star Kate Garraway after she made her return to the ITV programme this week. Kate decided to return to GMB – and her colleague Ben, 45, marked the occasion by sharing a sweet behind-the-scenes snap from the studio. Ben tweeted: "She's back! New nails, longer lashes and blonder than ever - ahhhh it wonderful to have @kategarraway back! #katesback."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.