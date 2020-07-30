Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford has revealed he has been "in awe" of Kate Garraway amid her husband's health battle.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly on Kate Garraway's 'strength' amid husband Derek's health battle

Over the past few months, Kate has been left worried as her partner Derek Draper remains unresponsive. The 52-year-old was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus in March and was put into a coma by doctors.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway opens up about her frustration about husband's recovery

Alex, who appears on the ITV breakfast show alongside the mum-of-two, said he believes she has what it takes to keep fighting for husband. "It has been so uplifting for myself and the GMB family to see Kate Garraway back at the desk, and I hope it’s given her the lift she needs to keep herself, her husband Derek and the kids going," he wrote in a column for The Sun.

MORE: Emotional GMB winner sends touching message to Kate Garraway

He added: "I can’t begin to imagine what it’s been like for her, with Derek battling COVID-19 in intensive care since March, but I have been in awe of how she's handled herself in public – and like the true professional she is, Kate's strength has shone."

The GMB stars have welcomed Kate back to the studio

Derek is now free of COVID-19, however, the virus has caused significant damage to his body. Doctors have informed Kate that he could persist in his current state for an unknown period of time.

READ: Phillip Schofield shares hilarious text exchange with his mum

The former Dancing on Ice contestant went on to share that he first noticed how "tough" Kate is mentally when she took part in the Prince's Trust Palace To Palace 45-mile charity bike ride – without any training!

Kate Garraway with her husband Derek

His comments come shortly after Kate opened up about visiting Derek in hospital, describing the visit as "tough". Speaking to her co-host Ben Shephard on Tuesday, she explained: "I did go and see Derek yesterday, it was quite a tough visit yesterday. He's had a tough couple of weeks and it's just frustrating."

Although Derek is still very ill, she added that a doctor had reassured her about his recovery. She said: "What the doctor said was, 'Sometimes Kate, a day where nothing has gone backwards or gone wrong is a stable day,' but I'm desperate for a step forward... But it's always lovely to see him and it's wonderful to have the chance to do that."