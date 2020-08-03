Kate Garraway reveals incredible way kids have moved in with Derek's shielding parents - with help from Jeremy Kyle The GMB host's husband Derek remains in hospital

Kate Garraway has revealed her children are now staying with her husband's parents, who have been shielding. In order to do so safely, the kids self isolated before going, sealed their clothes in plastic bags before packing, and took a germ-free car ride thanks to TV host Jeremy Kyle!

Over the past few months, the Good Morning Britain host has been left worried as her partner Derek Draper remains unresponsive. The 52-year-old was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus in March and was put into a coma by doctors.

She has been juggling visiting husband Derek in hospital, whilst also looking after her children and hosting GMB. On Monday's episode, the 53-year-old spoke to GMB's Dr Amir Khan and revealed all the safety measures she took for her kids, Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11, to move in with her in-laws.

"My children for first time are staying away from home," she said. "They've gone to stay with Derek's mum and dad. They've been shielding since the beginning of March because they both feel vulnerable so this is a very big deal to have the children stay."

"We planned over several weeks what to do," she added. "One of the things we did was plan over several weeks what to do. "They isolated the days before they needed to travel. I washed and packed clothes and sealed them."

Thanks to TV presenter Jeremy Kyle, the TV presenter was able to let her children travel without risk. "They travelled up not with me, because they've not even had contact with Derek's sisters, so I didn't want to be an extra person coming into their lives," she said.

"So thanks to Jeremy Kyle they travelled up because he said my driver has been isolating and keeping the car very clean so I'll take the children up."

In the same segment, Kate revealed how she wanted to donate blood to her husband as she has also had the virus and had potentially developed antibodies.

"I was looking for anything that I was able to do," she revealed. "But they said we are months away from being confident enough to clean your blood."

"More recently, Derek has had plasma exchange," she continued. "It just seems like something that people could do to help?" Agreeing with Kate, the TV medic explained: "The government are asking people who have been found positive to donate their plasma."

Derek is now free of COVID-19, however, the virus has caused significant damage to his body. Doctors have informed Kate that he could persist in his current state for an unknown period of time.