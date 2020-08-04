The team at ITV's Lorraine were quick to wish Meghan Markle a happy birthday during Tuesday morning's edition of the show, but it seems that they a bit of a blunder during the process.

WATCH: ITV make blunder while wishing Meghan Markle a happy birthday

While summer host Christine Lampard told viewers they would be discussing the royal and how she might be celebrating her big day in an upcoming segment, viewers at home noticed that the channel had in fact spelled Meghan's name as 'Megan' in a caption on screen.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the error straight away

The error prompted a number of viewers to take to social media to comment, with one person particularly shocked. They tweeted: "Another example of the unconscious bias against Meghan #Markle in the British #media - @lorraine not even having the respect to spell her name right just now @ITV." Another viewer was also perplexed by the issue and simply asked: "@Lorraine How do you manage to spell Meghan wrong?!" However, the mistake was then rectified later in the show with the correct spelling while Christine and royal expert Russell Myers discussed the potential celebrations.

Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/42VD8c8q69 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2020

Members of the royal family sent birthday wishes to Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex, who turns 39 on Tuesday 4 August, will no doubt be spending her special day with husband Prince Harry and their one-year-old son, Archie in their gorgeous home in LA - a £15million mansion owned by Tyler Perry - after moving at the beginning of the year. Many other members of the royal family took to social media to publically celebrate Meghan's birthday and send her well wishes.

The official channels for the Queen posted a picture of Meghan and the monarch attending an engagement in Chester in 2018. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a gorgeous picture of the former actress, along with the caption: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!" complete with a cake and balloon emoji.

