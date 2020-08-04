The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent a lovely public message to their sister in-law Meghan Markle in celebration of her 39th birthday on Tuesday. A stunning photo of the actress from a previous engagement was posted on the couple's official Twitter account.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today," the royal couple wrote alongside a birthday cake and balloon emoji. Earlier on, the Queen also posted a sweet tribute, which read: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday! The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018."

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding anniversary video

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also made sure they honoured the special occasion, tweeting: "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! [balloon emoji]."

It's likely that Meghan will be celebrating her birthday with husband Prince Harry and their one-year-old son Archie in Los Angeles. The couple could also be joined by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland for the special occasion.

The Sussexes moved to Los Angeles in March after stepping back from royal life and it will be the first time that they will celebrate Meghan's birthday in their new home city.

Prince Harry is yet to make a public tribute. For Meghan's 38th birthday last year, the Duke shared a photo of his wife wearing a blue Veronica Beard dress during their royal visit to Tonga in 2018, on their now-inactive Sussex Royal Instagram account.

Prince William and Kate have sent Meghan a lovely message

"Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday," he wrote. "'Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!' - Love, H."

