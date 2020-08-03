How Meghan Markle will celebrate 39th birthday with Prince Harry and Archie The Duchess of Sussex will celebrate her birthday on 4 August

The Duchess of Sussex is set to mark her 39th birthday on Tuesday 4 August with husband Prince Harry and one-year-old son Archie. The Sussexes moved to Los Angeles in March after stepping back from royal life and it will be the first time that they will celebrate Meghan's birthday in their new home city.

The Sussexes are likely to spend the day in private with Archie at their temporary Los Angeles home – a £15million mansion owned by Tyler Perry. The couple could also be joined by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland for the special occasion.

Meghan, who is a renowned foodie, celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Harry in May with Mexican dishes and margaritas. For Archie's birthday the same month, the couple shared a sweet video of the Duchess reading Duck! Rabbit! to her son, in support of a Save The Children campaign.

For Meghan's 38th birthday last year, the Duke shared a photo of his wife wearing a blue Veronica Beard dress during their royal visit to Tonga in 2018, on their now-inactive Sussex Royal Instagram account. He wrote: "Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday. 'Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!' - Love, H."

Meghan attended Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding on her 37th birthday

It was an extra-special birthday for Meghan as it was her first one as a mum. The couple spent the day in private at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, with their then three-month-old son Archie.

When they were dating back in 2017, Harry whisked Meghan to Botswana for her 36th birthday where they camped under the stars and enjoyed a dreamy getaway. In 2018, the couple were incidentally attending their friend Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding on Meghan's 37th birthday.

