Fans shocked all over again after Line of Duty episode two's dramatic ending BBC are airing the show from the very beginning

Viewers are loving re-watching series one of Line on Duty on BBC thanks to the channel re-airing the popular crime drama, but many have been once again shocked with its twist and turns and cliffhanger endings eight years after the show first aired.

Many were left particularly gobsmacked after episode two ended with a dramatic and rather gruesome ending. While watching Tuesday's episode, some had forgotten that Jackie Laverty, played by Gina McKee, came to her end after having her throat slit by the now infamous balaclava men due to her involvement with money laundering and the death of her accountant.

Jackie Laverty met her fate in Tuesday's episode

Plenty of fans took to social media to express their surprise at the moment that they'd "forgotten", making it all the more dramatic. One person wrote: "Omg I had forgotten about that end of series one episode two!" while a second person tweeted: "That scene in #LineofDuty makes me jump every damn time Jackie Laverty opens the door to get ambushed..."

The police corruption drama first aired in 2012

A third fan also echoed this view on the moment: "I remember watching this episode of Line of Duty for the first time and the end shocked me to pieces... after about 8 or 9 watches it's still flipping amazing TV." Others also tweeted how much they were enjoying remembering all the moments from the show, which aired originally on BBC Two in 2012. "Had forgotten how good the early seasons were #lineofduty. Also seeing how early the later villains were introduced," wrote a fan on Twitter, while another simply commented: "So I'm re-watching Line of Duty - there is loads I've forgotten! #LineofDuty."

The BBC have decided to air the complete boxset of the police corruption drama, no doubt as a consolation for the delay of the highly-anticipated series six. The new series began production earlier this year but had to be put on pause amid the coronavirus pandemic.

