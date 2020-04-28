Line of Duty star reveals their worries about show after filming is halted over coronavirus The BBC drama had to halt filming due to the coronavirus

Many fans were disappointed to hear the news that the sixth series of hugely popular BBC police drama Line of Duty had to be suspended after the coronavirus outbreak. And now actor Adrian Dunbar, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings, has expressed his concern over the future of the show as a result of the lockdown.

WATCH: Piers Morgan wants a part in BBC's Line of Duty

Speaking on Tuesday's This Morning, the Irish actor joked that he was worried about the other stars of the show's eating habits now the series has been postponed. "We were a month in and we had to stop and we've had to go away and now I'm kind of worried to tell you the truth Holly about what's going to happen," he began, adding: "Because a lot of us are eating quite a lot, so, you know Vicky McClure up there in Nottingham, you know she's on the rich tea, you know what I mean?"

Adrian Dunbar stars as Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty

Adrian's comments made Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield burst into laughter as they exclaimed: "We weren't sure where you were going with that!" Before the actor added: "Martin's there, he'll keep himself trim no matter what happens but me and Vicky have got to watch it."

The Irish actor's comments come soon after fellow Line of Duty star Martin Compston also spoke out about the situation surrounding the postponed drama. Martin, who also recently starred in BBC's The Nest, appeared on Good Morning Britain recently and revealed how the new series will be the "best ever". He stated: "The waistcoat has been put away. I'm in daily contact with the guys, it's crazy time. But the scripts this year... I keep waiting every year, 'This isn't going to be the year that [creator Jed Mercurio] doesn't deliver', but again, they just seem better than ever. We will be back at some point again to get them finished and I hope they'll be back bigger and better and longer!" We can't wait.

