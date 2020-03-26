Line of Duty star gives uplifting update on season six after filming postponed The BBC show's season six sounds like it's going to be epic

Despite the disappointing news that Line of Duty had been forced to postpone filming season six due to the coronavirus pandemic, Martin Compston has cheered fans up by promising that when the series does air, it will be "better than ever".

WATCH: Line Of Duty in 60 seconds

Speaking about the popular show on Good Morning Britain, Martin Compston, who plays Steve Arnott, explained: "The waistcoat has been put away. I'm in daily contact with the guys, it's crazy time. But the scripts this year... I keep waiting every year, 'This isn't going to be the year that [creator Jed Mercurio] doesn't deliver', but again, they just seem better than ever. We will be back at some point again to get them finished and I hope they'll be back bigger and better and longer!"

The show typically focused on a different corrupt police officer every season as the anti-corruption team attempts to uncover the truth, with season five taking a departure from tradition as Steve and Kate begin to suspect that their own boss, Ted Hastings, might be part of a corrupt network of officers.

Martin opened up about season six

Previously chatting about how he hoped the show would go back to being "subtle", Steve previously told Radio Times: "My favourites were the first three, when we were on BBC Two, because I feel they were more subtle. Then you go on to BBC One, it's a bigger audience and it's car chases and whatever. Now we're established on BBC One, I hope we can go back to what we were on BBC Two when the dramas were all in the massive interview scenes and in back alleys."

BBC confirmed that the filming of the show had temporarily been postponed in a statement which read: "We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England."