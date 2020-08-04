Fans are saying the same thing as Line of Duty returns to BBC Did you enjoy watching the police procedural drama?

Line of Duty is back on the BBC, and fans have been delighted to watch the series again right from the beginning. Tuning into season one on Monday night, plenty of viewers took to Twitter to discuss the episode - and just how long DS Steve Arnott looks!

One person wrote: "Five million people just said in unison. 'Doesn’t he look young!'" Another added: "Watching #LineofDuty. I never watched #seriesone. Just awesome but how young do they all look @martin_compston @Vicky_McClure @Cparks1976. Steve Arnott in a pullover!"

Are you enjoying watching the show for a second time?

A third person wrote: "Seeing a very young Steve with a jumper on instead of a waistcoat is quite bizarre." People also discussed how much they wanted to watch it again for the very first time, saying: "Who wishes they’d never seen #LineofDuty so they could watch it all again in suspense?"

Season one originally aired back in 2012, and follows Steve (played by Martin Compston), who joined the anti-corruption unit alongside Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) after refusing to lie about an operation that went wrong.

The series is beginning again on BBC

In the first season, the trio investigates Tony Gates, a celebrated police officer who they suspect of cherry-picking easy to solve cases and 'laddering' the charges to increase his arrest rate - while in reality, Tony is actually helping to cover up a crime committed by his longterm mistress after she commits a hit and run while drunk driving.

Martin recently opened up about what to expect for season six after filming was paused due to the lockdown. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he said: "The waistcoat has been put away. I'm in daily contact with the guys, it's crazy time. But the scripts this year... I keep waiting every year, 'This isn't going to be the year that [creator Jed Mercurio] doesn't deliver', but again, they just seem better than ever. We will be back at some point again to get them finished and I hope they'll be back bigger and better and longer!"