Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi has urged fans to be kind following the ongoing backstage claims that have been made against the TV host. Taking to Instagram, the star shared an image with the words "I stand by Ellen", alongside the caption: "To all our fans... we see you. Thank you for your support." Portia also added a number of hashtags, including 'stop bot attacks' and 'I stand with Ellen DeGeneres'. The post sparked many comments from fans and fellow celebrities, with Prince Harry's good friend Nacho Figueras responding with a series of hand raising emoji, while another fan wrote: "Love Ellen." A third agreed: "Me too."

A number of famous celebrities have also publicly defended Ellen, recalling their personal experiences working with the TV personality.

Katy Perry wrote on Twitter: "I know I can't speak for anyone else's experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen and on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light and continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love and a hug, friend."

Ellen DeGeneres was supported by wife Portia de Rossi

Ashton Kutcher also defended the chat show host. He wrote: "I haven't spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience. She and her team have only treated me and my team with respect and kindness. "She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren't right she handles it and fixes."

Kevin Hart shared a lengthy post on Instagram, also defending his friend, writing: "I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another....this hate has to stop.

Ellen and Portia have been married since 2008

"Hopefully it goes out of style soon....This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences....It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen..." [Sic].

A number of members of staff – both past and present – have made allegations about working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, resulting in WarnerMedia launching an internal investigation in July.

Katy Perry was among the celebrities who have spoken out in support of Ellen

The 62-year-old spoke out about the allegations in a memo to staff last week, which was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter and The Associated Press, which read: "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect.

"Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

Ellen then explained that as the show had "grown exponentially," she has had to turn to others to self-manage, which some employees did not do. "That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again," she stated.

