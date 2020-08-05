Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign debuts new buzzcut - leaving fans shocked The five-year-old's mum said she was 'not ok'

Kourtney Kardashian left fans gobsmacked on Tuesday when she posted a picture of her youngest, Reign, with a dramatic hair transformation.

The five-year-old had previously never had his hair cut and is now rocking a buzz cut, and the major change left mum-of-three feeling rather unsure about the change. Posting on Instagram, the 41-year-old uploaded a picture of her son showing off his new 'do while Kourtney wrote in the caption: "I am not ok."

Kourtney posted the major change to her Instagram

Safe to say, plenty of followers and commenters were just as shocked as Kourtney with the change. One fan wrote: "I'm shook but also LIVING for the new look," while a second person commented: "I never thought this day would come." A third person was particularly shocked, writing: "Omg omg what?!?!? He is so handsome! That face." Meanwhile, many famous names were quick to chime on the change. Kourtney's younger sister Kim wrote: "He looks soooo handsome." Hailey Bieber said: "Omggggg the cutest," while Robert Kardashian's former girlfriend Adrianne Bailon commented underneath: "OMG Such a CUTIEEEE."

Reign was rocking braids the day before

Kourtney didn't reveal the reason behind the dramatic change, but in the past the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star has always defended her right to not cut Reign's hair, with the Poosh founder insisting: "He is a happy boy" and that people should worry about their own children before commenting on hers.

The day before, the reality star posted an adorable picture of herself with her daughter Penelope and Reign with braided hair. As the five-year-old lay in mother's lap, his super long locks were styled into stylish, beachy braids. Her latest snap was on the sunny, sandy beaches of Santa Barbara, California, just a couple of hours from her home in Los Angeles, where she lives with her three children Reign, Penelope and Mason, ten, who she co-parents with her ex, Scott Disick.