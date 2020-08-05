Gwyneth Paltrow has been spending quality time with her family at home in Brentwood, LA, during lockdown, and they have been finding plenty to keep them entertained! This week, the Goop founder shared a rare glimpse inside her incredible home gym on Instagram, during a workout with teenage daughter Apple, 16. The mother-daughter duo were pictured in co-ordinating workout outfits and matching trainers. "2 generations of fanatics," Gwyneth captioned the image. The spacious area featured wood-panelled walls and exercise machines, as well as a built-in fridge filled with bottles of water. Fans couldn't believe just how youthful the actress looked in the photo either, with many commenting on the fact that they resembled sisters, and even twins!

Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple inside their home gym

The Hollywood star lives with husband Brad Falchuk, Apple and son Moses, 15, and during the lockdown, she's been sharing several glimpses inside the gorgeous mansion on social media, from cooking videos in the kitchen with Moses to video interviews from her study.

While Gwyneth and Brad have been married since 2018, the couple only moved in with each other last year – with lockdown more than making up for lost time.

The actress had told the Sunday Times that beforehand, they would spend about half the week under the same roof. "All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," she said.

The Goop founder has been enjoying spending quality time with her children in lockdown

Gwyneth later gave an update on their living situation to InStyle, revealing: "Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody in the family take it in and let the dust settle."

Gwyneth recently opened up about her time in lockdown in an interview in June's HELLO! magazine. The mother-of-two admitted that she was initially worried about how her kids would handle having to stay at home, as everyone is so used to their own routines outside of the house. However, she was pleasantly surprised with how her kids had handled the new normal.

"But, honestly, they have been so wonderful during this time. They really took the lead about being responsible with their schoolwork, and what I loved most was the long, lingering dinner conversations that we had every night. I'm very proud of them for how they've dealt with this," she said.

