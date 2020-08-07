﻿
selling-sunset-s3

Fans are saying same thing about Netflix's Selling Sunset season three

The glam reality show is back!

Francesca Shillcock

Netflix dropped the highly-anticipated third season of Selling Sunset and it's safe to say viewers are, naturally, already obsessed. The reality TV programme, which first aired last year, sees a group of glamorous real estate brokers show hopeful buyers some of the most exclusive and high-end properties in the Hollywood Hills.

Unsurprisingly, the series comes with plenty of drama and action, too. But it seems that the return of the show sparked a similar reaction from viewers. Taking to social media, plenty were thrilled to see a certain cast member back on their screens – Christine Quinn.

selling-sunset-christine

Viewers are big fans of Christine Quinn

One person tweeted: "@XtineQuinn is the queen and always will be #SellingSunset," while a second wrote: "Currently less than 5 minutes into the first episode and Christine has been the sole focus the entire time and that my friends makes perfect sense with my fantasy #SellingSunset." Meanwhile, another was keen to comment on the drama and sass that the high-end realtor brings to the show. "Not even 5 minutes into season 3 and I already know @XtineQuinn is gonna serve some looks #sellingsunset," wrote another fan. Another tweeted: "Christine is either a phenomenal actor or an absolute monster #SellingSunset."

netflix-sunset

Season three dropped on Friday

Season three will feature Christine's wedding to Christian Richards, which occurred in December last year, and, of course, it wasn't all smooth sailing. The 31-year-old told Metro Online that plenty of the co-stars actually fought with each other behind the scenes while filming the winter wonderland-themed big day. She said: "I know that Mary [Fitzgerald] and Heather [Young] got into a fight about some press that was done around Chrishell's divorce. Heather made a statement, a very nice statement, but she made a statement." We can't wait to binge!

