Netflix dropped the highly-anticipated third season of Selling Sunset and it's safe to say viewers are, naturally, already obsessed. The reality TV programme, which first aired last year, sees a group of glamorous real estate brokers show hopeful buyers some of the most exclusive and high-end properties in the Hollywood Hills.

MORE: Fans are all saying same thing about Netflix's Inside The World's Toughest Prisons

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner shows off her baking skills

Unsurprisingly, the series comes with plenty of drama and action, too. But it seems that the return of the show sparked a similar reaction from viewers. Taking to social media, plenty were thrilled to see a certain cast member back on their screens – Christine Quinn.

MORE: The famous exes and partners of the stars of Netflix's Selling Sunset

Viewers are big fans of Christine Quinn

One person tweeted: "@XtineQuinn is the queen and always will be #SellingSunset," while a second wrote: "Currently less than 5 minutes into the first episode and Christine has been the sole focus the entire time and that my friends makes perfect sense with my fantasy #SellingSunset." Meanwhile, another was keen to comment on the drama and sass that the high-end realtor brings to the show. "Not even 5 minutes into season 3 and I already know @XtineQuinn is gonna serve some looks #sellingsunset," wrote another fan. Another tweeted: "Christine is either a phenomenal actor or an absolute monster #SellingSunset."

Season three dropped on Friday

Season three will feature Christine's wedding to Christian Richards, which occurred in December last year, and, of course, it wasn't all smooth sailing. The 31-year-old told Metro Online that plenty of the co-stars actually fought with each other behind the scenes while filming the winter wonderland-themed big day. She said: "I know that Mary [Fitzgerald] and Heather [Young] got into a fight about some press that was done around Chrishell's divorce. Heather made a statement, a very nice statement, but she made a statement." We can't wait to binge!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.