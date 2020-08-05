Fans are all saying same thing about Netflix's Inside The World's Toughest Prisons Episode four of the docu-series left viewers in shock

Netflix is known for its gripping, informative and often eye-opening documentary series, and it seems that Inside The World's Toughest Prisons is no different.

MORE: Viewers saying same thing as murder drama The Fall lands on Netflix

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's Inside World's Toughest Prisons - teaser clip

The series, fronted by investigative journalist Raphael Rowe, who himself was imprisoned for ten years in 1990, explores some of the globes harshest prisons across four episodes and recently released its fourth season. But it seems that one episode in particular got viewers talking. Episode four, Lesotho: Confronting Sexual Violence, saw some eye-opening scenes at the Maseru prison, leading many to take to social media to express their disbelief at what they were watching.

MORE: Future of NBC and Netflix's Good Girls confirmed – will there be a season 4?

The docu-series recently released its fourth season

One person wrote: "Inside the world's toughest prisons on Netflix is really hectic. But the episode about Lesotho was by far the worst." A second viewer tweeted: "@Netflix Season four episode four of Inside the World's Toughest Prisons had my heart racing the entire episode! Great work!" Meanwhile, a third user took the opportunity to praise Raphael also, writing: "Lesotho episode of Inside The World's Toughest Prison's was jaw-dropping. Mad how @areporter stays so calm and composed." Another also directed their tweet to the journalist, commenting: "I need more episodes of Inside the World's Toughest Prisons! You are very brave. The episode about Lesotho scared me a bit."

Raphael Rowe - who was falsely imprisoned himself - fronts the series

Plenty are already desperate for more episodes of the docu-series, which first aired in 2016. Another fan exclaimed: "@areporter's Netflix series Inside The World's Toughest Prisons is addictive watching. Some seriously grim establishments and inmates but every now and then there's one you feel sorry for. Recommended!" While another said: "@netflix @areporter Only four new episodes of Inside The World's Toughest Prisons??? We need more than that!"

The first series of the documentary was fronted by Irish journalist Paul Connolly on Channel 5, before Netflix subsequently bought the rights to the rest of the show and commissioned season two, three and four. The streaming platform then brought in Raphael to front the series, who himself was imprisoned in 1990 for a crime of which he was later acquitted.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.