The first series of the murder drama may have been released way back in 2013, but many viewers are enjoying watching The Fall for the first time thanks to all three seasons landing on Netflix this month.

The psychological thriller, which stars Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan as its two leading characters, proved hugely popular at the time when it aired on BBC, but it seems that those who are watching with fresh eyes have all had a very similar reaction.

Jamie Dornan and Gillian Anderson star in the gripping thriller

Taking to social media shortly after the three seasons appeared on the streaming platform, plenty were expressing how they were struggling to sleep after watching the thriller. One person tweeted: "Anyone watched The Fall on @netflix? It's traumatising me but at the same time I can't stop watching it! One thing for certain is that I won't be sleeping any time soon."

A second person had a similar response to the show, writing: "Binge watching The Fall on Netflix and I'm pretty sure I'm never gonna sleep well again. Also, I might stay away from red nail polish. #TheFall #Nightmares."

All three series are now available to watch on Netflix

Another viewer echoed this thought, but was still quick to praise the show: "So I've been desperate to watch #TheFall for AGES (basically for Jamie Dornan) & it's now on Netflix. Watched season 1 last night. OMG I was too scared to go to bed. How brilliant & creepy is he? And how very excellent/seductive is Gillian Anderson? FAB!"

Gillian Anderson, also known for her work in Netflix's Sex Education, plays Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson – an alluring and determined officer keen to crack the case of the mystery murders. Jamie Dornan, also known for playing Christian Grey in the 50 Shades of Grey franchise, plays Paul Spector – a serial attacker who goes after young women in the city of Belfast. The show involves many dramatic moments and, in true psychological thriller style, shocking twists and turns.

