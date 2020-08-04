Will there be a Friday Night Dinner series 7? Here's all you need to know Fans are hoping the Channel 4 and Netflix comedy will return

The sixth series of Friday Night Dinner may have only aired on TV a couple of months ago, but the show's popularity with fans continues to grow thanks to the boxset being available to stream on Netflix.

The comedy, which originally aired on Channel 4, tells the story of the Goodman family as their often crazy and hilarious antics during their Friday night dinners and fans have been obsessed ever since it first aired in 2011. So will there be more episodes, or is the story of the Goodmans over? Here's what we know...

Will there be a season 7 of Friday Night Dinner?

As of yet, there's no news that a season 7 is happening. Channel 4 are yet to announce whether there will be more episodes of Friday Night Dinner. However, actor Simon Bird, who plays Adam, explained to NME that it wasn't ruled out completely. He began: "We think this is probably the end of the show. Every series it feels more like 'Okay, we're ready to say goodbye to these characters – we're really proud of it but we're ready and happy to move on', but who knows?"

The comedy's creator, Robert Popper, also chimed in on the debate, telling Radio Times: "You know, whenever you make a TV series, you always think, 'Well, that's probably our lot' – you never really know." He added: "But obviously, the show has now become successful, which is lovely. So you'd like to think they'd do it again. I think they would. But it's also down to me, if I want to do it again. So I always have to think: do I want to do it again or not?"

What happened in season 6 of Friday Night Dinner?

Season six saw the gang back together again but, this time, Adam and Jonny had their "females" meet their parents. Naturally, it wasn't involved plenty of cringe-inducing yet hilarious moments. The series ended by revealing (spoiler alert!) Adam and Jonny were going to have families of their own, so while the show came to a neat end – we can't help but think episodes exploring their lives as dads is exactly what we need.

Who stars in Friday Night Dinner?

Jackie and Martin Goodman are played by Tamsin Greig and Paul Ritter. Meanwhile the sons Adam and Jonny are played by Inbetweeners actor Simon Bird and Plebs actor Tom Rosenthal respectively, with Mark Heap playing the awkward and hopeless neighbour Jim.

